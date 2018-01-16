Recent weather shuts down meals on wheels routes

With many backroads and other streets away from main routes still showing hazardous driving conditions, many meals on wheels services have been shut down since before the weekend.

Murphysboro's Senior Center hasn't been able to deliver meals to their approximately 30 seniors signed up for the service since Friday, according to Joe Balsano, a director at the center.

Balsano said a big part of the reason for recent operations shut down is due to the fact that they both receive food and use trucks from the Carbondale Senior Center, which has been closed for the weather since Friday.

In order to keep their seniors fed, Balsano said they prepared for the weather in advance, taking advantage of the Senior Center's transportation services to take seniors to purchase groceries prior to the storm.

So far, Balsano said they haven't had any calls from their seniors worrying about their safety or where their next meal is coming from.

He said unfortunately, services won't continue until the roads become safe from ice and snow hazards, which could be until we get some warmer weather to melt some of it away.

