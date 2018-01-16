Man from Mexico sentenced to prison for illegally entering U.S.

A 40-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to serve prison time for illegally entering the United States.

Vicente Santiago-Castrow as sentenced on Jan. 16 in U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois to a term of 16 months in prison for being illegally present in the United States after having previously been removed by immigration officials.

That's according to Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

Santiago-Castro was arrested by Immigration agents on September 2, 2017, in Harrisburg, Illinois.

After serving his time, the man will be removed or deported to Mexico. Evidence showed Santiago-Castro had previously been removed or deported from the United States on seven prior occasions.

The case was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is an agency of the Department of Homeland Security.

