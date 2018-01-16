KY AG Beshear takes legal action to stop net neutrality rollback

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has taken legal action against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) concerning the rollback of net neutrality.

Beshear and the coalition of state attorneys general today filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit

“I’m opposing the repeal of net neutrality because of the destructive nature it will have on every Kentuckian from farmers to college students who use free and open internet to thrive and prosper,” Beshear said. “As a state and as a nation, we cannot turn our backs on the hard-working people of this country by letting the federal government walk all over them and take away their level playing field.”

They are asking the U.S. Court of Appeals to return to previously established net neutrality protections.

The FCC voted to rollback net neutrality regulations Dec. 14, and made its final rule public Jan. 4.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.