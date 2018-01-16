MO gov. launches rural broadband initiative

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is launching a new statewide initiative to expand broadband service.

"We are working for every single Missourian," said Greitens. "That's why we're proud to announce today that we’re launching a joint initiative between the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Agriculture to get broadband access to our rural communities. This new effort will bring every resource to bear to connect Missourians across our state."

DED plans to hire a Missouri Rural Broadband Manager to lead the effort.

The FCC Broadband Progress Report shows that 1.25 million Missourians 20-percent don’t have access to high-speed Internet (25mpbs/3mbps).

Most reside in rural communities.

