MO gov. launches rural broadband initiative

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will delivered the State of the Commonwealth and Budget Address on Tuesday night, January 16.
A chiropractor in Lone Oak, KY was getting ready to open his doors on Tuesday as he was out shoveling snow and throwing salt down.
Tow truck drivers have been busy in western Kentucky after many inches of snow fell to the ground on Monday. Murray, Lone Oak, Benton and surrounding areas saw upwards to a foot of snow.
Western Kentucky got hammered with snow on Monday. They received upwards to nearly a foot in places. This includes snow on the roads too and crews have been battling them nonstop until even before the snow started falling.
The winter weather doesn't only make for dangerous driving conditions, walking your dog or just checking your mail can pose a risk.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...
