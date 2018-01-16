Woman paralyzed by collapsed bus shelter settles for $115M

CHICAGO (AP) - Attorneys for a woman partially paralyzed by a collapsed bus shelter at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport say she will receive a $115 million settlement from the city and its insurer.

Jurors in August found the city liable for injuries to 26-year-old Tierney Darden and awarded her $148 million. Darden's lawyers announced Tuesday that they settled for $115 million after the city argued in court that the verdict was "excessive."

City attorneys didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Darden's lawyers say her spinal cord was severed and she was left paralyzed from the waist down after the August 2015 incident.

Darden's attorney Patrick Salvi said Tuesday that the money will help her "obtain all the necessary medical care for the remaining decades of her life."

