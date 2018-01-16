Woman paralyzed by collapsed bus shelter settles for $115M

A 40-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to serve prison time for illegally entering the United States.
A man from Honduras living in Marion, Illinois was sentenced to prison for illegally entering the United States.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has taken legal action against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) concerning the rollback of net neutrality.
A new cold case unit has been established to Seek Justice for Victims of Sexual Assault.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is launching a new statewide initiative to expand broadband service.
