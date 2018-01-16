EMA: Landline AT&T service out for several areas in Union Co., I - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

EMA: Landline AT&T service out for several areas in Union Co., IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Regular landline AT&T phone service for Mound City, Mounds, Olmsted and Cairo, Illinois is out according to Union County Emergency Management.

There is no word on when the service will be restored.

