Anna, IL man sentenced on sex abuse charge

A 40-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to serve prison time for illegally entering the United States.
A 40-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to serve prison time for illegally entering the United States.
A man from Honduras living in Marion, Illinois was sentenced to prison for illegally entering the United States.
A man from Honduras living in Marion, Illinois was sentenced to prison for illegally entering the United States.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has taken legal action against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) concerning the rollback of net neutrality.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has taken legal action against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) concerning the rollback of net neutrality.
A new cold case unit has been established to Seek Justice for Victims of Sexual Assault.
A new cold case unit has been established to Seek Justice for Victims of Sexual Assault.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is launching a new statewide initiative to expand broadband service.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is launching a new statewide initiative to expand broadband service.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.
Four teens have been arrested and the investigation continues after an incident that deputies say took place on Tuesday morning at a house in China Grove. Deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of Daugherty Road just after 1:00 am.
Four teens have been arrested and the investigation continues after an incident that deputies say took place on Tuesday morning at a house in China Grove. Deputies responded to a home in the 1600 block of Daugherty Road just after 1:00 am.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.