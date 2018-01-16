Anna, IL man sentenced on sex abuse charge

The Union County State's Attorney's office said an Anna, Illinois man has been sentenced to prison on sex abuse charges.

According to State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds, 67-year-old Stewart Evertt Gowan was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. After release, Gowan will have to register as a sex offender.

Gowan was accused of sexual conduct with a minor in October 2017 after an investigation by Anna Police.

