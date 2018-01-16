Gov. Bevins to deliver State of the Commonwealth, Budget Address - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Bevins to deliver State of the Commonwealth, Budget Address

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Matt Bevin for Kentucky) (Source: Matt Bevin for Kentucky)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will deliver the State of the Commonwealth and Budget Address on Tuesday night, January 16.

Gov. Bevin will deliver the speech to members of the General Assembly and fellow Kentuckians at 6 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly