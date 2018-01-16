Fancy Farm, KY woman injured in McCracken Co. crash

A western Kentucky woman was injured after a crash at an intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in west McCracken County.

According to the sheriff's office, Mary Stahr, of Fancy Farm, Kentucky was driving north on Hobbs Road and through the intersection of Woodville Road.

Stahr's car was then hit by a truck driven by Joran Brown of Kevin, Kentucky.

Brown told deputies he stopped at a stop sign and did not see any vehicles passing through. He proceeded through the intersection, but was unable to avoid hitting Stahr's car on the driver's side. Stahr's car ended up in the ditch after sliding off the snow-covered road.

Mercy Ambulance and the West McCracken County Fire Department gave first aid to Stahr at the scene. Stahr was taken to an area hospital for further treatment of injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.