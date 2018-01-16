KY man arrested after struggle, burglary at Reidland Food Giant

A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of breaking into a Reidland grocery store and an ATM machine after a struggle with a deputy.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Richard M. Stockton, Jr., 52, was on supervised release on felony charges in Christian County. He also had burglary charges in Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Investigators said around 1:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan.16, McCracken County Sgt. Ryan Willcutt was dispatched after a burglary alarm went off at Reidland Food Giant in the 6100 block of Benton Road.

Willcutt saw a man wearing a ski mask putting items in a black trash bag from the store's front window before the man ran to the back of the store.

The deputy ran to the back of the store and saw the man with the trash bag run from the store into the Stonecreek Drive subdivision.

After running down the suspect and a struggle in the 6-inch snow the man was unable to be handcuffed by the deputy.

After calling for backup, the suspect was taken into custody. It took a while for backup to arrive due to bad road conditions.

The suspect refused to identify his identity. He had a crowbar and hammers which investigators said the man used to get into the building and break into an ATM.

Investigators said the suspect had more than $1,000 taken from the store. The suspect also had power tools, cartons of cigarettes and other items.

Stockton, Jr. was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and an unrelated health condition.

After being released, Stockton, Jr. will be taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of third-degree burglary, property theft over $1,000, first-degree criminal mischief, fleeing/evading police, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.