NB traffic of I-55 back open after crash near Kewanee, MO

A crash involving two semis had northbound traffic on Interstate 55 backed up on Tuesday, January 16. The Highway Patrol said the lanes are back open as of 2:45 p.m.

It happened near the 52-mile marker which is the exit for Kewanee, MO. That's in New Madrid County.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said tractor-trailers slid off the road. Traffic was backed up for around three miles.

There were no injuries.

