3.6 magnitude quake rocks parts of MO, TN, AR

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake could be felt in southern Missouri, Tennessee, and Arkansas on Tuesday.

Around 10:57 a.m. the quake shook Caruthersville and Kennett, Missouri along with Dyersburg, Tennessee and Blytheville, Arkansas.

