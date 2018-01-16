Mayfield Hwy open in Benton, KY after semi in the roadway - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield Hwy open in Benton, KY after semi in the roadway

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Benton KY Police Department) (Source: Benton KY Police Department)
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

Mayfield Highway is back open after being closed in Benton Kentucky due to a semi stuck in the roadway.

Police in Benton said it was closed from W 14th Street at the fire department to Walnut street near the old middle school gym.

It was expected to be closed for several hours.

