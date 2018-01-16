Man arrested after allegedly threatening people with a gun in Mayfield

A man has been charged with terroristic threatening among other things after police said he threatened apartment residents with a gun in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Rodney Nance was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment, first degree and terroristic threatening third degree.

Officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a call about a person shooting a gun outside the Plaza Apartments on Friday, Jan. 12.

Police said Nance pointed the gun at residents and had threatened them with the gun.

Shell casings were found in the snow outside of the apartment where the gun was allegedly fired. While Officers investigated, Nance, of Fulton, exited his residence through the back door and ran.

Nance was detained after an officer observed him push his way into the residence of the victims, against their will. Nance was found to be in possession of narcotics as well.

Consent to search the residence Nance ran from was then granted, and Officers searched the residence for the firearm but were unable to find it.

