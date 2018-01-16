Man arrested after allegedly threatening people with a gun in Mayfield

A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of breaking into a Reidland grocery store and an ATM machine after a struggle with a deputy.
Dangerously cold temperatures have made their way into the Heartland.
I-24 is back open after numerous crashed blocked all lanes in Marshall County early on Tuesday.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says the slow-moving snow system will finally move out of the area this morning and leave us with the bitterly cold temperatures.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
