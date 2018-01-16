Man arrested after allegedly threatening people with a gun in Ma - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested after allegedly threatening people with a gun in Mayfield

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Rodney Nance (Source: Mayfield Police Department) Rodney Nance (Source: Mayfield Police Department)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

A man has been charged with terroristic threatening among other things after police said he threatened apartment residents with a gun in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Rodney Nance was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment, first degree and terroristic threatening third degree.

Officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a call about a person shooting a gun outside the Plaza Apartments on Friday, Jan. 12.

Police said Nance pointed the gun at residents and had threatened them with the gun.

Shell casings were found in the snow outside of the apartment where the gun was allegedly fired. While Officers investigated, Nance, of Fulton, exited his residence through the back door and ran.

Nance was detained after an officer observed him push his way into the residence of the victims, against their will. Nance was found to be in possession of narcotics as well.

Consent to search the residence Nance ran from was then granted, and Officers searched the residence for the firearm but were unable to find it. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KY man arrested after struggle, burglary at Reidland Food Giant

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:09 PM EST2018-01-16 19:09:35 GMT
    Richard M. Stockton, Jr. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)Richard M. Stockton, Jr. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

    A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of breaking into a Reidland grocery store and an ATM machine after a struggle with a deputy.

    A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of breaking into a Reidland grocery store and an ATM machine after a struggle with a deputy.

  • Warming centers in the Heartland 2018

    Warming centers in the Heartland 2018

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:01 PM EST2018-01-16 19:01:33 GMT

    Dangerously cold temperatures have made their way into the Heartland.

    Dangerously cold temperatures have made their way into the Heartland.

  • NB traffic of I-55 backed up after crash near Kewanee, MO

    NB traffic of I-55 backed up after crash near Kewanee, MO

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 1:53 PM EST2018-01-16 18:53:20 GMT
    (Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)(Source: Kelsey Anderson, KFVS)
    A crash involving two semis has northbound traffic on Interstate 55 backed up. It happened near the 52 mile marker which is the exit for Kewanee, MO. That's in New Madrid County. No word on any injuries. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A crash involving two semis has northbound traffic on Interstate 55 backed up. It happened near the 52 mile marker which is the exit for Kewanee, MO. That's in New Madrid County. No word on any injuries. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    •   
Powered by Frankly