KY incarceration rate continues to rise

Kentucky's incarceration rate is rising even while the nation's incarceration rate drops.

This data comes from the federal agency charged with tracking criminal justice statistics around the nation.

The state now has the ninth-highest incarceration rate in the nation according to the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Statistics "Prisoners in 2016" annual report released on January 10.

The Commonwealth's female incarceration rate is more than two times the national average and now stands at the second-highest in America and fifth-highest ranking in 2015.

Kentucky has the second-highest overall growth rate in the country at 6.1 percent.

The percentage of female prisoners was the third-highest at 13.7 percent.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.