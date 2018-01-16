Crashes block east and westbound lanes of I-24 in Marshall Co., KY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting several crashes along I-24 in Marshall County. All lanes are blocked.

A semi has blocked the roadway on Interstate 24 in the Exit 25 Interchange Work Zone.

Both east and westbound lanes of I-24 are blocked along this 10-mile section.

Some crashes involved SEMI trucks along I-24 between the US 68 Exit 16 Interchange and the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange Work Zone.

Marshall County has asked at all I-24 eastbound traffic be detoured off at the US 68 Exit 16 Interchange and at the US 62 Exit 27 Interchange to US 62 and US 68 to allow emergency crews and tow trucks to access this section safety and work to clear the roadway.

A self-detour is available for westbound traffic on I-24 by taking the US 62 westbound ramp at Exit 27 to the Purchase Parkway southbound to reconnect to I-24 west.

Drivers are reminded that heavy traffic and weather conditions likely to slow travel along the section of US 62 used as a detour.

An overnight low in the single digits and substantial snowfall overnight have created hazardous driving conditions across the region.

Extreme caution is required.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates that the lanes will be blocked for four hours.

