Crashes block east and westbound lanes of I-24 in Marshall Co., KY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting several crashes along I-24 in Marshall County. All lanes are blocked.
A man has been charged with terroristic threatening among other things after police said he threatened apartment residents with a gun in Mayfield, Kentucky.
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook parts of southeast Missouri at 12:29 p.m. Monday. The quake could be felt in Farmington, Poplar Bluff, Jackson, and Jefferson City, Missouri.
Kentucky's incarceration rate is rising even while the nation's incarceration rate drops.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.
