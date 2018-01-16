1 lane of I-24 EB blocked after truck rollover in Marshall Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 lane of I-24 EB blocked after truck rollover in Marshall Co., KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
A semi truck was blocking I-24 on Tuesday morning. (Source: KYTC District 1) A semi truck was blocking I-24 on Tuesday morning. (Source: KYTC District 1)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One lane of Interstate 24 Eastbound is blocked in Marshall County, Kentucky after a truck rolled over.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the lane is blocked to allow recovery of a pickup near the 22 mile marker.

The estimated duration is one hour once a wrecker arrives on scene.

KYTC reported that a semi was blocking the roadway on Interstate 24 in the Exit 25 Interchange Work Zone.

Both east and westbound lanes of I-24 were blocked along this 10-mile section.

Some crashes involved SEMI trucks along I-24 between the US 68 Exit 16 Interchange and the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange Work Zone.

Marshall County asked at all I-24 eastbound traffic be detoured off at the US 68 Exit 16 Interchange and at the US 62 Exit 27 Interchange to US 62 and US 68 to allow emergency crews and tow trucks to access this section safety and work to clear the roadway.

A self-detour was available for westbound traffic on I-24 by taking the US 62 westbound ramp at Exit 27 to the Purchase Parkway southbound to reconnect to I-24 west.

Drivers are reminded that heavy traffic and weather conditions are likely.

An overnight low in the single digits and substantial snowfall overnight have created hazardous driving conditions across the region. 

Extreme caution is required.

    A Paducah, Kentucky man is accused of breaking into a Reidland grocery store and an ATM machine after a struggle with a deputy.

    Dangerously cold temperatures have made their way into the Heartland.

    A crash involving two semis has northbound traffic on Interstate 55 backed up. It happened near the 52 mile marker which is the exit for Kewanee, MO. That's in New Madrid County. No word on any injuries.
