Kentucky attorney general touts new office website

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting several crashes along I-24 in Marshall County. All lanes are blocked.
A man has been charged with terroristic threatening among other things after police said he threatened apartment residents with a gun in Mayfield, Kentucky.
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook parts of southeast Missouri at 12:29 p.m. Monday. The quake could be felt in Farmington, Poplar Bluff, Jackson, and Jefferson City, Missouri.
Kentucky's incarceration rate is rising even while the nation's incarceration rate drops.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
