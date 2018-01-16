First Alert: Feels-like temps to stay in single digits

Snow and ice are covering some Heartland roads.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Heartland.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the slow-moving snow system will finally move out of the area this morning and leave us with the bitterly cold temperatures.

Wind chills are below zero in many areas and even with some sunshine today feels like numbers will stay in the single digits for much of the area.

Highs today will top out in the teens.

We will not see much melting until Thursday into Friday when temperatures rise above the freezing mark. The weekend looks mild, but gloomy.

Rain and thunderstorm chances peak on Sunday evening and Sunday night

