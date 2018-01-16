First Alert: Clearing skies lead to Frigid temps in the Heartland

A cold air mass has moved over the heartland, putting mid-day temps mostly in the teens.

Brian said we've had some clouds develop this afternoon, but will clear out after sunset.

Clearing skies and light winds will contribute to very low temperatures tonight. Areas that received the heaviest snow, such as the Bootheel and Western Kentucky, will have pockets around zero.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 20s. Winds W 5-10



The clearing trend will continue Wednesday night into Thursday with mostly clear skies. Lows in the teens and highs in the mid-30s.



Brian, your long-range forecaster, notes that it looks like we'll be easing into a milder pattern by this weekend and lasting for the following week or so.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.