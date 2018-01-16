This week in country music: 1990 Keith Whitley

Let's check out the country music scene from 28 years ago.

It was this week in 1990, Billboard Magazine's Country Chart had Skip Ewing at number five with It's You Again. It was Ewing's third and so far final top ten hit.

Vern Gosdin was in the number four postion with That Just About Does It. It was the 17th of Gosdin's 19 top ten singles.

Rodney Crowell was holding down the number three spot with Many a Long & Lonesome Highway. It was the first single from his album Keys to the Highway.

At number two was Billy Joe Royal with Till I Can't Take It Anymore. The song was first recorded by soul legend Ben E. King back in 1968. Other artists have covered the song over the years including Ray Charles, Tom Jones and Charlie Rich. But it was Royal's version which became a hit in the winter of 1989 and 1990.

And in the top spot for this week 28 years ago was Keith Whitley with It Ain't Nothin'. It was Whitley's fifth number one hit and his second posthumous chart topper. It Ain't Nothin' topped the charts seven months after Whitley's death. The video to the song was a montage of pictures of Whitley throughout his life, from early childhood through shortly before his death.

