This week in country music: 1990 Keith Whitley

An official with the Pulaski County ESDA/EMA said service comes and goes. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't.
Let's check out the country music scene from 28 years ago. It was this week in 1990, Billboard Magazine's Country Chart had Skip Ewing at number five with It's You Again.
Laura Wibbenmeyer said clouds will clear out through the morning hours, so thankfully many areas will see a full day of sunshine today.
Missouri lawmakers say Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair is distracting from legislative efforts to change tax laws in the state.
After fumbling the answer to a question about whether a former Ku Klux Klan leader is a racist, the campaign of Republican Bruce Rauner clarified the governor's opinion of David Duke.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.
Doctors say the boy had a severe case of the flu which caused a pneumonia complication that lead to sepsis and death.
Tuesday's snow storm has coated many Mid-South roads in a sheet of ice, turning driving conditions into a dangerous game.
