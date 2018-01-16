Assault leads to arrest of suspect in McCracken County, KY

A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested Monday night on January 15 after police say he assaulted another man in McCracken County.

Christopher Hill, 23, of Mayfield, was named as a suspect after he was found at the location the assault occurred.

Hill was charged with robbery, first degree, a class B felony.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department received a call around 10:30 p.m. about an assault at 650 College Avenue.

The victim reported that he was assaulted while walking into a friend's apartment that he had been invited to.

According to officials, the victim's shoes and cell phone were also stolen during this assault.

The victim sustained facial injuries and later received medical treatment at an area hospital. His injuries were not severe.

Deputies investigated the situation and named Hill as a suspect.

The victim's shoes and cell phone were also located within the apartment. Hill was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

