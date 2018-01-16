5 things to know 1/16

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 16.

Much of the Heartland will wake up to snow on the ground today.

The last of the snow will trail off later in the morning. But the bitter cold and winds are settling in right now.

The feels-like temperatures are below zero but they could get as high as the single-digits, later today.

Parents may not want to let their children play outside for long periods of time in such cold temperatures.

Good news, there is a warm-up on the way, but we won’t have a lot of melting until Thursday.

That’s the first day we’ll see temperatures above freezing, so far this week.

We have a mild weekend with temperatures in the 50s. However, it will be gloomy.

Our best rain chances move in late Sunday when we could see thunderstorms.

The Storm team is watching to see if the storms will reach severe limits.

Many schools in the area are closed today after a blanket of snow and ice covered the Heartland.

Two people are dead from hypothermia out of McCracken County, Kentucky. The Coroner said they were not wearing the proper clothing for the freezing temperatures.

Seven people were inside a residence at the time of a fire Tuesday night in Villa Ridge, Illinois.

Police said an armed robbery suspect out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri has turned himself in.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

