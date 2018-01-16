7 people in residence at the time of Villa Ridge, IL fire

Fire officials responded to a residential structure fire in Villa Ridge Illinois, Tuesday morning on January 16.

According to Olmsted Fire Chief David Sharp, the Olmsted Fire Department, assisted by Mounds and Mound City Fire Departments, were called to a structure fire in the 4500 block of Meridian Road around 12:50 a.m.

Seven people were in the residence at the time of the fire ranging in age from 67 to one. All made it out of the residence.

No one had to be taken to a medical facility.

Cold temperatures made fighting the fire especially difficult due to wind chills and icy roads.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Crews are currently working hot spots.

