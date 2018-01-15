Single-vehicle crash on I-69 block NB traffic

A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested Monday night on January 15 after police say he assaulted another man in McCracken County.
A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested Monday night on January 15 after police say he assaulted another man in McCracken County.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 16. First Alert Forecast Much of the Heartland will wake up to snow on the ground today.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 16. First Alert Forecast Much of the Heartland will wake up to snow on the ground today.
Good morning. It is Monday, January 15, 2018. First Alert Forecast Almost all of the Heartland is under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Good morning. It is Monday, January 15, 2018. First Alert Forecast Almost all of the Heartland is under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Some snow blanketed the Heartland on Monday, January 15.
Some snow blanketed the Heartland on Monday, January 15.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.