Police say to stay patient on icy roads

With more snow coming down -- officials are asking you to stay off the roads if you can.

Dustin Humphrey, a police officer here in Cape Girardeau said they stay busy all day long once winter weather hits.

"You have to have patience all around patience with your own driving because you are going to need to go slower, because you are going to need to brake sooner than usual. The biggest thing is to be patient give yourself extra time depending on how far you are going," said Humphrey.

He said because we don't get weather like this very often, drivers sometimes forget how to properly drive in it.

And if you do find your self sliding around on the road, Humphrey said staying calm is the most important thing.

"If you are calm, not saying just because you're calm you may not be able to completely control it but if you do tense up if you do start gripping the rear wheel tight trying to turn the wheel different directions, you've lost the battle before it's even begun." said Humphrey.

Officials are still urging driver to avoid the roads if they can while MODOT, IDOT and Public Works Departments are still working to clear the roads.

