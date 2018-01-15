Police say to stay patient on icy roads

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
Some snow blanketed the Heartland on Monday, January 15.
On Monday, Jan. 15 at approximately 3:04 p.m. Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash.
Brian Alworth says bands of light to moderate snow continue to push thru the area from northwest to southeast at mid-day ahead of our approaching arctic cold front.
The 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit kicked off on Monday, January 15 at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
The father of the Duncan girl who was killed by a dog on Sunday has spoken publicly for the first time since it happened.
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
