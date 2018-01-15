Cape Girardeau residents celebrate Dr. King's legacy

The 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit kicked off on Monday, January 15 at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Roughly 100 people came out to celebrate Dr. King, what he stood for and the path he paved for the nation's future.

The guest speaker at the event was Minister Elida Phifer-Hunter who has served the area for the past four decades as educator, humanitarian and public servant.

She spoke about Dr. King's legacy and that currently, the people need to look to see what they can do to follow in his footsteps to make the world a better place.

Some people at the event said we as a society, have come a long way with equality but still, much work needs to be done.

"It's very important for us to get along," Derrick Reddin said. "We have kids that's coming up and looking at us. They are going to do what we do. Do as we see. If they see what we're doing is positive, they'll join in."

Patricia Moore echoed what Reddin said. She brought her granddaughter along with her to teach her about what Dr. King did and continue to teach her to treat everyone equally.

"I want my granddaughter to learn about Dr. Martin Luther King and to try to treat everybody equally," Moore said. We're all here and we are all God's children and we should try to treat each other the way that he would have us treat each other."

Dr. King was born Michael Luther King in Atlanta on January 15, 1929. He was renamed Martin when he was about six years old.

He was a prominent leader of the Civil Rights movement who was known for his of nonviolence and civil disobedience.

Dr. King led a civil rights movement by mobilizing the black community during a 382-day boycott of Montgomery City bus lines.

He later delivered his iconic "I have a Dream" speech during a march in Washington, D.C.

On April 4, 1968, Dr. King was shot and killed at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis.

