I-55 down to 1 lane near Fruitland exit after crash

Interstate 55 was down to one lane after crash near Fruitland exit on Monday, January 15.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it was a single-vehicle crash with no injuries.

The vehicle crashed into the cable barriers.

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Highway Patrol said there has been six slide-offs and six crashes in separate incidents.

