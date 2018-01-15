2 dead from hypothermia in McCracken Co., KY

Two people are dead from hypothermia in McCracken County, Kentucky.

According to Coroner Dan Sims, 82-year-old Howard Hicks was found dead outside his home by his son on Saturday, January 13.

Sims said Hicks was not wearing the proper clothing and he may have locked himself out of his hour or went outside and became disoriented.

Also on Jan. 13, Sims said 60-year-old Cynthia Poole was found dead inside her home by a neighbor.

Sims said Poole mostly likely died around Jan. 11. He said she didn't have her heat turned on inside her home.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, a 90-year-old woman was rescued after deputies say she fell in the snow while looking for her dog.

The coroner wanted to remind everyone to check on loved ones and neighbors in this cold weather.

