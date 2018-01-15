2 dead from hypothermia in McCracken Co., KY

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
Some snow blanketed the Heartland on Monday, January 15.
Some snow blanketed the Heartland on Monday, January 15.
Brian Alworth says bands of light to moderate snow continue to push thru the area from northwest to southeast at mid-day ahead of our approaching arctic cold front.
Brian Alworth says bands of light to moderate snow continue to push thru the area from northwest to southeast at mid-day ahead of our approaching arctic cold front.
The 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit kicked off on Monday, January 15 at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit kicked off on Monday, January 15 at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
An armed robbery suspect out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri turned himself in.
An armed robbery suspect out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri turned himself in.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
This situation is something that family members, neighbors, nor police ever saw coming.
Some Gatlinburg visitors got up close and personal with a wild bear this weekend.
Some Gatlinburg visitors got up close and personal with a wild bear this weekend.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of potential severe winter weather.
Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of potential severe winter weather.