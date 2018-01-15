Western KY Polar Plunge scheduled for Feb. 17

The Western Kentucky Polar Plunge marks its ninth year in western Kentucky on Saturday, February 17.

It will be held at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.

The time to register is now.

The event starts on Friday, Feb. 16 with Polar Plunge 5K packet pick-up and Polar Plunge early check-in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center. Participants can turn in all remaining money, get their number and/or wristband they will need to participate on Saturday and pick up their t-shirt and select other fundraising prizes.

The 5K race day check-in will be from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m.

Polar Plunge check-ins open from 9-10:45 a.m. with opening ceremonies and costume contest from 10:45 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The Plunge starts at approximately 11:30 a.m. and should run until about 1 p.m.

All funds raised by the Polar Plunge go to support the more than 7,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities who participate in Special Olympics programs in Kentucky and the more than 2,000 volunteers who help run those programs statewide.

For more information, you can contact Laura Miller, West Regional Director, at 270-293-9054 or email lmiller@soky.org.

