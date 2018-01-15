Greitens delays tax policy tour after admitting to affair

A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
Some snow blanketed the Heartland on Monday, January 15.
Brian Alworth says bands of light to moderate snow continue to push thru the area from northwest to southeast at mid-day ahead of our approaching arctic cold front.
The 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit kicked off on Monday, January 15 at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
An armed robbery suspect out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri turned himself in.
