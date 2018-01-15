Drivers asked to avoid Hwy 51 in Perry Co., MO after crash

Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 51 near McBride Hill in Perry County, Missouri due to a crash.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the collision.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a semi-truck slid off into a ditch near County Road 210.

No one was injured.

If you must drive through the area, you are asked to use caution.

