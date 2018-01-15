Heartland road conditions 1/16

Some continues to cover the Heartland on Tuesday, January 16.

You can click here to see your First Alert Forecast.

Watch a live ride along in Cape Girardeau, Mo. below.

Missouri

According to MoDoT, the Dexter/Bloomfield area is particularly hazardous, but the roads are covered almost everywhere in the Missouri bootheel.

MoDoT is encouraging drivers to stay off roads.

Crews worked through the night on Monday to treat roadways as quickly and safely as possible.

If you live in Missouri, you can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.

Current road conditions on MO 25 in Stoddard Co. Stay off the roads and give @MoDOTSoutheast a chance to clear the ??. #mowx pic.twitter.com/OMwRdmNJKl — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) January 15, 2018

As of 9pm this evening, Troop officers have investigated 41 traffic crashes and 26 slide offs and stranded motorists...and counting — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) January 16, 2018

In Illinois, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.

Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

According to KYTC, a vehicle and trailer is stuck in the northbound US 45 ramp to the Purchase Parkway at Mayfield.

Detour is via US 45-Business through Mayfield.

All KY 305 lanes are now open.

