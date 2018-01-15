Heartland road conditions 1/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland road conditions 1/16

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

Some continues to cover the Heartland on Tuesday, January 16.

You can click here to see your First Alert Forecast.

Watch a live ride along in Cape Girardeau, Mo. below.

Missouri

According to MoDoT, the Dexter/Bloomfield area is particularly hazardous, but the roads are covered almost everywhere in the Missouri bootheel.

MoDoT is encouraging drivers to stay off roads.

Crews worked through the night on Monday to treat roadways as quickly and safely as possible. 

If you live in Missouriyou can click here to check the MoDOT Travelers map.

In Illinois, you can click here to check the IDOT winter road conditions map.

Check the road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here for the KYTC map.

According to KYTC, a vehicle and trailer is stuck in the northbound US 45 ramp to the Purchase Parkway at Mayfield. 

Detour is via US 45-Business through Mayfield.

All KY 305 lanes are now open.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Assault leads to arrest of suspect in McCracken County, KY

    Assault leads to arrest of suspect in McCracken County, KY

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:13 AM EST2018-01-16 11:13:57 GMT
    (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested Monday night on January 15 after police say he assaulted another man in McCracken County.

    A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested Monday night on January 15 after police say he assaulted another man in McCracken County.

  • Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Heartland businesses closed due to weather

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:34 AM EST2018-01-16 10:34:01 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.

  • 5 things to know 1/16

    5 things to know 1/16

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 5:22 AM EST2018-01-16 10:22:01 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay.com)(Source: Pixabay.com)

    Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 16. First Alert Forecast Much of the Heartland will wake up to snow on the ground today. 

    Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 16. First Alert Forecast Much of the Heartland will wake up to snow on the ground today. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly