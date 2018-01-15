4-year-old Cape Girardeau boy reads for MLK Day

January 15 is a day to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and one Heartland boy is celebrating by putting his reading skills to the test.

Kaleb's mother Mercedes Frazier took a video of her 4-year-old reading about Dr. King to share with everyone.

Kaleb attends Pre-K at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau and his learning shows.

He has been reading for about five months.

His parents are Rodney and Mercedes Frazier of Cape Girardeau

