Dyersburg police investigate bullet hole found in door of residence

Dyersburg Police responded to a call about gunshots fired on Sunday, January 14.

They were called out around 11:00 p.m. to Hart and Perry Circle.

Officers located a residence on Hart that had been struck by gunfire. Officers collected multiple shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported.

A short time later, officers responded to Palmer Street, around 12:30 a.m., in reference to a resident discovering their house had been struck by gunfire.

A bullet hole was found in the door, and officers located a bullet inside the residence. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 285.1212, or Crime Stoppers at 285.8477

