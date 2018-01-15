This week in music: 1975 Barry Manilow

Let's turn back the clock and head back to the mid-1970's.

This morning the music from this week in 1975. Forty-three years ago, Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of the Hot 100 Chart. At number five was Elton John with a remake of the Beatles song Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds. John Lennon provided backing vocals and played guitar on the John single. But due to recording contracts and arrangements, Lennon was credited as Dr. Winston O'Boogie.

Checking in at number four was Barry White with You're The First, The Last, My Everything.

Neil Sedaka was in the number three spot with Laughter in the Rain. It would solidify a huge comeback for Sedaka, becoming his first number one hit since 1962.

The Carpenters were still churning out hits in '75. Please Mr. Postman was Karen and Richard Carpenter's final number one hit. It was a remake of the 1961 single by The Marvelettes. Their version of Please Mr. Postman became the first chart-topping single from the Motown record label. Besides The Carpenters, lots of other acts have also covered the song including a 1963 version by The Beatles.

And in the top spot for this week was the very first number one single by Barry Manilow. Mandy was originally titled Brandy and was a moderate hit in Great Britain back in 1971. But the song became a huge hit when Manilow covered it and changed the title from Brandy to Mandy. The change was made to avoid confusion with Looking Glass's Brandy (You're a Fine Girl). Mandy was the start of a string of hit singles by Manilow which stretched into the 1980's.

