First Alert: Snow sticks around in the southern counties and Wind Chill Advisories for Tuesday

A stubborn band of snow continues to drop snow on southern counties of the Heartland this evening and will be much slower to move this snow away to the south tonight. Expect another inch or two of snow is possible from the Bootheel into Western Ky and parts of NW Tenn.

Much colder air is beginning to blow in from the north and wet roads are likely to become very icy.



Tonight will be blustery and colder. Snow will gradually end in the southern counties and gradually clearing in northern counties.

Morning lows about 0° to 10° south. Winds chills below zero by daybreak. Winds N 10-20.



On Tuesday, Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect for much of the region. Partly cloudy and very cold. Highs about 14 north to 20 south. Winds N 10-15.



Brian, your weekend warrior, notes that after a bitterly cold mid-week period, we should start to see temps rising into the 50s again by the upcoming weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging people not to get out if they don't have to. Several counties have roads covered in snow.

You can click here for more on road conditions in the Heartland.

