First Alert: More snow expected across the Heartland

Some snow blanketed the Heartland on Monday, January 15.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
Brian Alworth says bands of light to moderate snow continue to push thru the area from northwest to southeast at mid-day ahead of our approaching arctic cold front.
Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 51 near McBride Hill in Perry County, Missouri due to a crash.
A Heartland baby survives the odds after some major heart issues.
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.
A man has been charged with his second driving under the influence offense after colliding with a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle.
