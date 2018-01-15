First Alert: More snow expected across the Heartland

Good Monday morning Heartland.

Brian Alworth says bands of light to moderate snow continue to push thru the area from northwest to southeast at mid-day ahead of our approaching arctic cold front.

It looks like totals will likely end up in the 1 to 3-inch range overall, but as always isolated amounts less and more.

The snow will be moving out pretty slowly this afternoon and evening...so some southeastern counties like the Bootheel and portions of Kentucky and Tennessee may still be experiencing some snow at sunset or even for a few hours after that in extreme southeastern counties.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging people not to get out if they don't have to. Several counties have roads covered in snow.

Portions of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Cape Girardeau Counties are currently covered or partly covered.

You can click here for more on road conditions in the Heartland.

Otherwise it will be drying out with an increasing northwest breeze behind the front...and then tonight the real arctic air arrives with clearing skies and dropping temps.

With fresh snow cover would normally forecast lows near zero, but ironically the north winds may keep temps up (but wind chills down).

By daybreak, we'll likely see wind chills below zero over most of the region.

