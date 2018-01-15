5 things to know 1/15

Good morning. It is Monday, January 15, 2018.

First Alert Forecast

Almost all of the Heartland is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Most areas can expect upwards of 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Careful driving out there as slick spots are still hanging around from the last system to move through the area.

A patch of snowfall is moving into the northern counties and is expected to bring light pockets of snow in Southern Illinois.

In the northern, Southeast Missouri counties, the snow activity becomes a little more scattered.

A light accumulation is possible as highs reach the lower to mid-30s.

Another round of very cold air will move in next week.

Making headlines

Businesses and schools are closed across the Heartland due to weather.

A Heartland baby survives the odds after some major heart issues.

Today honors Martin Luther King Jr. and events are taking place throughout the area.

Mudslides in California have killed at least 20 people and a community is coming together to remember the people they have lost.

