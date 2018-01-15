5 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in St. Francois Co., MO

Five people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, January 13, 2018.

The crash happened on Route N at the Lake Avalon Rd. intersection around 2:20 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Mary Hutchison of Salem, Mo. was driving a crossover SUV and failed to yield to a van traveling on Route N.

The van driven, by Judy Renshaw, of Do Run, hit the driver’s side of the SUV and caused extensive damage.

Hutchison, two female adults, and a one-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were injured in the crash.

They were all taken by ambulance with minor and moderate injuries to a medical center in Farmington.

Renshaw also received minor injures in the crash and was taken by ambulance to a medical center in Farmington.

Troopers report that both drivers and passengers were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

