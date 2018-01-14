Padres manager: Lucchesi heading to Spring Training - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Padres manager: Lucchesi heading to Spring Training

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Former Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks pitcher Joey Lucchesi is reportedly heading to Spring Training with the San Diego Padres, according to a tweet from SEMO Pro Athletes. (Source: Major League Baseball) Former Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks pitcher Joey Lucchesi is reportedly heading to Spring Training with the San Diego Padres, according to a tweet from SEMO Pro Athletes. (Source: Major League Baseball)
The tweet cites Padres manager Andy Green in the announcement, posted on Twitter at 7:53 AM on Sunday, January 14th.

Spring Training for the Padres begins on February 23rd, vs. the Seattle Mariners. 

