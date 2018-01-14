Padres manager: Lucchesi heading to Spring Training

Former Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks pitcher Joey Lucchesi is reportedly heading to Spring Training with the San Diego Padres, according to a tweet from SEMO Pro Athletes. (Source: Major League Baseball)

The tweet cites Padres manager Andy Green in the announcement, posted on Twitter at 7:53 AM on Sunday, January 14th.

Spring Training for the Padres begins on February 23rd, vs. the Seattle Mariners.

