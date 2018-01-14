Black History Month live events at the library

Kentucky Chautauqua is hosting a series of events for Black History Month at the McCracken County Public Library.

Being Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Portrayed by: actress Debra Faulk

Nancy Green became one of the first prosperous African American women in the U.S. Green was born enslaved in Montgomery County, Kentucky, in 1834. While in Kentucky she worked for the Walker family and moved with them to Chicago just after the Great Fire, in 1872. Eight years later, Nancy Green became "Aunt Jemima." Playing the role of "Aunt Jemima" gave Green financial independence few African Americans experienced at the time. She used her wealth as a means to empower her community.

Faulk previously served as a lecturer with the University of Kentucky Theatre and Dance. She has also served an artist with the Theatre of Hearts in Los Angeles, and a teaching assistant at California State University, Los Angeles. She has been a part of many regional productions including performances with the University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance, the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center.

Evenings Upstairs Series - Reading and Book Signing with Acclaimed Author Crystal Wilkinson

Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Crystal Wilkinson is a poet and fiction writer whose debut novel, The Birds of Opulence, received the 2016 Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.

Her other works include the short-story collections "Blackberries, Blackberries," winner of the Chaffin Award for Appalachian Literature, and "Water Street," a finalist for both the Orange Prize for Fiction and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award.

Wilkinson serves as Appalachian Writer-in-Residence at Berea College and teaches in the Spalding low-residency creative writing program. She also co-owns, with her partner, the artist Ronald Davis, The Wild Fig Books & Coffee, in North Lexington, Kentucky.

All programs are free & open to the public