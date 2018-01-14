KY Highway Crews Prepare for Another Round of Snow & Colder Temps

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding drivers to be careful on roads that have not yet been treated.

According to the KYTC, as driving conditions have improved, more people got out on the road to sightsee or visiting, then ran off the road or got stuck. In many cases, snow plows had to wait for crashes to be cleared before they could continue plowing.

KY 444 in Southern Calloway County has to be closed after several cars crash and got stuck, blocking access to homes.

Drivers are reminded to keep an eye on the forecast and for changing driving conditions. Temperatures below 15 degrees, salt and other ice-fighting chemicals lose their potency.

Lows around zero mean that whenever you head out, you need to be fully prepared for the extreme cold. Something as simple as a dead battery, running out of gas or having a mechanical problem with your vehicle that might normally be an inconvenience can quickly turn into a life-threatening situation.