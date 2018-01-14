Poplar Bluff PD searching for armed robbery suspect

Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to the Police, Jermain Efren Johnson held a gun to the victim's forehead and demanded money. Johnson then left with the victim's cell phone in a white passenger car.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Johnson is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.