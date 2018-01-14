Poplar Bluff PD searching for armed robbery suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff PD searching for armed robbery suspect

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Jermain Efren Johnson (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Jermain Efren Johnson (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to the Police, Jermain Efren Johnson held a gun to the victim's forehead and demanded money. Johnson then left with the victim's cell phone in a white passenger car.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Johnson is considered Armed and Dangerous.

