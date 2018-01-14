Poplar Bluff PD: Armed robbery suspect turned self in

An armed robbery suspect out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri turned himself in.

According to police, Jermain Efren Johnson surrendered himself to officers at the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Johnson, who is cooperating with investigators, was taken to the Butler County Justice Center on a probation violation warrant.

He's accused of holding a gun to a victim's forehead and demanding money. Johnson then allegedly left with the victim's cell phone in a white passenger car.

