Police investigating string of burglaries in Poplar Bluff

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating a string of business burglaries that happened early on the morning of Sunday, January 14.

According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, around 3 a.m. a white male broke into the Southeast Sign and Graphics business at 304 Hazel Street.

According to Robert Helton, owner of Southeast Sign and Graphics, the man broke into a window of the business with a block of wood.

The business' alarm activated once he got inside and scared the man off.

The suspect then broke into Grego's Clean-up and Recovery car shop at 334 E. Pine Street where he took a coffee can full of change and some license plates.

Roughly 30 minutes later, the man broke into the My Mobile Store at 1034 South Broadway Street.

Whiteley said the man didn't take much from the businesses but they will have to fix or replace areas that were broken into.

The Poplar Bluff Department is looking for a white male, 190 to 200 pounds and roughly 6' to 6'3" tall.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

