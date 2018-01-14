TN man flown to hospital after crash in MO

A Clarksville, TN man was flown to the hospital after a crash in Mississippi County, MO on Jan. 13.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. five miles east of Wyatt on U.S. 60, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Ryan I. Dowden, 27, was driving east when his vehicle slid on the icy road and collided with a semi-truck in the westbound lane.

Dowden was airlifted to a hospital in Cape Girardeau with "moderate" injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

Dowden was not wearing a seatbelt, according to MSHP.

