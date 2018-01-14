Murray State roughs up Tennessee Tech 71-45 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State roughs up Tennessee Tech 71-45

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jonathan Stark hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 with five assists and three steals and Terrell Miller Jr. notched a double-double as Murray State put the clamps on Tennessee Tech in a 71-45 victory on Saturday night.

Miller had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season for the Racers (13-4, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference), who won for the sixth time in seven games and sit in a three-way tie for the top spot in the conference. Ja Morant added 13 points and seven rebounds. Murray State shot 54 percent from the floor, hit 8 of 22 from 3-point range and won the rebound battle 38-21. Morant scored seven in a game-opening 11-0 run and the Racers never trailed.

Kajon Mack scored 11 to lead the Golden Eagles (12-7, 4-2). Tennessee Tech shot just 40 percent from the floor, made 1 of 16 from distance and hit only 2 of 11 free throws.

Murray State heads to Belmont on Thursday in a battle of OVC front-runners.

