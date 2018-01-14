Baptist Health Paducah adds another Kangaroo Klub location

After positive responses to Kangaroo Klub, a breastfeeding support group, Baptist Health Paducah has added another location.

Kangaroo Klub gives pregnant or breastfeeding mothers an opportunity to speak with others in the same situation, with an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant there to facilitate the group.

Resources, like an educational segment addressing breastfeeding/parenting issues, will be provided.

Refreshments and door prizes will also be available.

Kangaroo Klub Metropolis will have their first meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan, 18 at Immanuel Baptist Church at 1119 Market St., Metropolis, IL.

Kangaroo Klub Paducah meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. This meeting takes place in the Shirley Trail Lanier Classroom on the second floor of Medical Park 2.

For additional information on Kangaroo Klub, contact Kim Coram, IBCLC, at (270) 415-4680.

