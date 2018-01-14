Baptist Health Paducah adds another Kangaroo Klub location

Good morning. It is Monday, January 15, 2018. First Alert Forecast Almost all of the Heartland is under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Good morning. It is Monday, January 15, 2018. First Alert Forecast Almost all of the Heartland is under a Winter Weather Advisory.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Friday due to the chance of slick roads from freezing rain.
A Heartland baby comes home after crucial heart surgeries.
A Heartland baby survives the odds after some major heart issues.
Five people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, January 13, 2018. The crash happened on Route N at the Lake Avalon Rd. intersection around 2:20 p.m.
Five people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, January 13, 2018. The crash happened on Route N at the Lake Avalon Rd. intersection around 2:20 p.m.
Murray State University will host its annual MLK Jr. Day of Service Monday, January 15. MSU asks you to help donate and bring items for a collection drive to the Curris Center on Monday from 8-10:15 a.m.
Murray State University will host its annual MLK Jr. Day of Service Monday, January 15. MSU asks you to help donate and bring items for a collection drive to the Curris Center on Monday from 8-10:15 a.m.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.
President Donald Trump says a program to protect immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children is "probably dead.".
President Donald Trump says a program to protect immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children is "probably dead.".
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.