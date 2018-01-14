Volunteers split a doubleheader at Lake Land College - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Volunteers split a doubleheader at Lake Land College

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: John A. Logan College) (Source: John A. Logan College)
MATTOON, IL (KFVS) -

The John A. Logan Volunteers travel to Lake Land College for a doubleheader.

Men's take a 93-79 loss to go to 13-3 (4-2).

Derek Hawthorne, Jr. led the Vols with 14 points.

Women's had a 81-69 win over Lake Land.

The Lady Vols are now 11-4 (5-1).

Shaniya Whitsell led the Lady Vols with 17 points.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly